Matt Gaudreau, the younger brother of Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau, has a signed a one-year contract with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers - the AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.

Gaudreau spent the past four seasons at Boston College and scored eight goals while tallying 35 points in 40 games in his senior season.

The 22-year-old stands in similar stature to his older brother, also measuring at 5'9".

Prior to joining Boston College, Gaudreau spent two seasons with the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League.

The terms of the contract were not announced.