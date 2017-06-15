The New York Islanders are heading home.

The team announced on Thursday that it would open its 2017-2018 preseason schedule on September 17 against the Philadelphia Flyers at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Islanders played home games at that arena for the first 43 years of the club's existence before moving to Brooklyn's Barclays Center in 2015.

Their residence in Brooklyn has not been ideal. Fans have complained about poor sightlines and players have griped about the quality of ice.

An internal report in January revealed that the Barclays Center - also home to the Nets - would stand to make more money without the Islanders as a tenant. The lease, in which the arena pays the team $53.5 million annually in exchange for revenue from business operations, including ticket sales, can be cancelled by either party.

Nassau was closed for refurbishing in 2015 and recently reopened this past April. With the new renovations, hockey seating has gone from 16,000 to 13,000. That capacity can be expanded upon, though.

After a report surfaced in January that the team was considering a full-time return to Nassau, National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman concluded in April that Nassau Coliseum is not a "long-term option" for the franchise.