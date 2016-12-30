It will be tough to top the Big House

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — Dylan Larkin remembers trudging through the snow on New Year’s Day in 2014, making his way to Michigan Stadium with his three cousins to watch the Red Wings take on the Maple Leafs at the Big House.

He was a 17-year-old fan that day, living in Ann Arbor as a member of the U.S. National Development Program.

It was also six months before the Red Wings called his name at the draft as the 15th overall pick and eight months before he enrolled as a student at the University of Michigan.

The tickets were a Christmas gift - a natural buy for a boy who grew up a Wings fan in Waterford, Mich.

Larkin mostly remembers how damn cold it was that day when he was part of the largest crowd (105,491) to ever watch an NHL game.

“We watched about a period and a half and then we went to get hot chocolate,” he said. “It was sold out. We battled it out until the end of the game, but it was a cold game.”

The temperature at puck drop was minus-11 degrees Celsius, with a wind chill of minus-18. With access to tickets as coach of Detroit’s AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids, current Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill decided instead to enjoy the game from the warmth of his house.

“That was too cold for me,” Blashill said Friday, smiling.

The Red Wings and Maple Leafs are hoping for more ideal conditions on Sunday afternoon when they meet again at BMO Field for the first outdoor game of 2017. And it looks like they’ll get them, with blue skies and a sun-drenched day expected with a temperature of two degrees.

Detroit ramped up on-ice preparations at BMO Field on Friday with a practice in the shadow of the CN Tower and Toronto skyline. It was a bit windy with gusts whipping off Lake Ontario, but Henrik Zetterberg - veteran of four NHL outdoor clashes - called it the best ice he's skated on so far.

Sunday’s conditions, Zetterberg said, may be the only aspect that tops 2014 at the Big House - widely regarded as the best among the NHL's 18 outdoor games played since 2008.

The snow-globe effect, the on-ice theater and the sheer mass of humanity crammed inside the historic college football stadium made for an unforgettable day.

“I think everything around that was a real outdoor game,” Zetterberg said. “It was snowing, you had so many people and two classic teams going at it. That one will be tough to beat.

“For me, looking back when I’m done (playing), that will be a game I will always remember.”

With so many outdoor games on the schedule now, Zetterberg admitted the hype and lead-up to the Centennial Classic can be a bit tiring. But now on the scene in Toronto with a practice under his belt, Zetterberg said it’s easy to rekindle the unique feeling of playing outdoors again, even if it isn’t the Big House.

That’s easy for players like Larkin - and nearly the entire Maple Leafs roster - to do. This is still new, still fresh, still a pinch-yourself-moment after watching so many outdoor games on TV. He may be equally as cold, but Larkin is right in the thick of it now.

“It was freezing in the stands,” Larkin said. “But it was a great day.”

