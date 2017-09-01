Alexander Wennberg is locked up.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Friday that they have signed the 22-year-old centre to a six-year extension. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the deal carries with it an average annual value of $4.9 million.

A native of Stockholm, Wennberg appeared in 80 games last season, scoring 13 goals and adding 46 assists.

"We are excited to have signed Alexander to a long-term contract through the 2022-23 season, " Blue Jackets general manager Jarrmo Kekalainen said in a release. "He has shown steady improvement throughout his young NHL career and is coming off a very good 2016-17 campaign. At just 22-years-old, he has tremendous opportunity to become an integral player for our organization for years to come."

Taken with the 13th overall selection of the 2014 National Hockey League Entry Draft, Wennberg has 25 goals and 94 assists in 217 games over three NHL seasons.

Wennberg has represented Sweden at both the world junior and senior levels.