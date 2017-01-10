The Columbus Blue Jackets remain atop the TSN.ca NHL Power Rankings, ahead of the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. That's some solid representation for the Metropolitan Division.

It's not a week of big movers, though the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks both jumped three spots, to 20 and 23, respectively.

The team on the biggest slide is the Tampa Bay Lightning, who crashed from 14 to 22.

1. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS 28-7-4

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.33 GA: 2.15 SA CF%: 51.9

PP%: 26.7 PK%: 81.8

Their 16-game winning streak is no more, and the Blue Jackets have already made a move to improve their goaltending, calling up Anton Forberg from the AHL, where the 24-year-old had a .930 save percentage in 21 games.

Key Injuries: None.

2. WASHINGTON CAPITALS 26-9-5

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 2.85 GA: 2.00 SA CF%: 53.6

PP%: 16.9 PK%: 86.8

The Capitals are 6-0-1 in the past seven games, allowing a total of one goal in their past three wins. Oh, and No. 8 can still fire the puck.

Key Injuries: RW T.J. Oshie (shoulder).

3. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 26-8-5

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.51 GA: 2.77 SA CF%: 51.1

PP%: 22.6 PK%: 79.8

The Penguins have won five straight, and are looking every bit a Cup contender again. G Marc-Andre Fleury has been solid during the winning streak, taking advantage of the opportunity presented by Matt Murray's injury.

Key Injuries: D Brian Dumoulin (jaw), G Matt Murray (lower body).

4. MINNESOTA WILD 25-9-5

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.13 GA: 2.13 SA CF%: 49.7

PP%: 19.1 PK%: 85.8

Despite being a middling possession team, the Wild have one regulation loss in the past 17 games, and that loss was a head-to-head matchup with top-ranked Columbus.

Key Injuries: None.

5. MONTREAL CANADIENS 25-10-6

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.02 GA: 2.34 SA CF%: 53.2

PP%: 21.2 PK%: 79.5

It's a wonder that the Habs are surviving their current run of injuries, as Monday's loss to Washington ended a six-game streak without a regulation loss. However, five of those games went to overtime, so this is a very fine line they are walking. It's understandable under the circumstances, but still cause for concern.

Key Injuries: C Alex Galchenyuk (knee), C David Desharnais (knee), RW Andrew Shaw (concussion), D Andrei Markov (lower body), RW Brendan Gallagher (hand).

6. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS 26-12-5

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 2.74 GA: 2.40 SA CF%: 50.2

PP%: 18.5 PK%: 76.1

With three straight wins, the Blackhawks are doing a masterful job outperforming their shot metrics, though that hardly appears to be a real way to sustain long-term success.

Key Injuries: C Marcus Kruger (upper body).

7. NEW YORK RANGERS 28-13-1

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 3.43 GA: 2.52 SA CF%: 47.8

PP%: 23.2 PK%: 83.0

The Rangers have won five of six, the last two led by five goals from Michael Grabner, the speedster who has a league-leading 19 even-strength goals.

Key Injuries: C Mika Zibanejad (fibula), RW Pavel Buchnevich (back), D Marc Staal (upper body).

8. SAN JOSE SHARKS 24-14-2

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 2.58 GA: 2.25 SA CF%: 52.4

PP%: 16.4 PK%: 83.0

Snapped a three-game losing streak with Sunday's win over Detroit. While it's well known that C Joe Thornton is a pass-first playmaker, it's kind of ridiculous that he has just two goals in 40 games.

Key Injuries: LW Tomas Hertl (knee), D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (face).

9. EDMONTON OILERS 21-14-7

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 2.81 GA: 2.62 SA CF%: 52.4

PP%: 21.2 PK%: 80.6

It's been a bit of a grind for the Oilers - their last back-to-back regulation wins occurred six weeks ago - but they continue to accrue points, thanks in part to nine of their past 17 games going beyond 60 minutes.

Key Injuries: D Darnell Nurse (ankle).

10. ST. LOUIS BLUES 21-14-5

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.93 SA CF%: 51.4

PP%: 21.9 PK%: 85.8

It's been difficult for the Blues to gain much traction, thanks in large part to a league-low save percentage. If Jake Allen and Carter Hutton can't get the job done, is there a reasonable deal to be made that will shore up St. Louis' goaltending?

Key Injuries: None.

11. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 18-13-8

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 3.05 GA: 2.85 SA CF%: 51.5

PP%: 22.4 PK%: 83.6

The Leafs, like the Oilers, have been doing some overtime work, with seven of the past 12 games taking more than 60 minutes to resolve, but piling up points puts the Leafs into a playoff spot at the midpoint of the season. Can they hold this pace for the rest of the way?

Key Injuries: None.

12. BOSTON BRUINS 21-17-5

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.40 GA: 2.42 SA CF%: 55.4

PP%: 14.5 PK%: 88.0

The Bruins have dropped three of four, but getting RW David Backes and D John-Michael Liles back in the lineup helps a team that is sorely lacking quality depth.

Key Injuries: LW Matt Beleskey (hip).

13. LOS ANGELES KINGS 20-17-4

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.46 GA: 2.49 SA CF%: 53.7

PP%: 17.8 PK%: 83.6

The Kings aren't getting much scoring. With Tyler Toffoli hurt, Jeff Carter and Tanner Pearson are the only Kings forwards with more than five goals on the season.

Key Injuries: G Jonathan Quick (groin), RW Tyler Toffoli (lower body).

14. ANAHEIM DUCKS 21-13-8

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.64 GA: 2.67 SA CF%: 49.8

PP%: 22.2 PK%: 81.3

Before Sunday's loss to Minnesota, the Ducks had gone seven straight without a reglation loss; they are getting strong goaltending from John Gibson, who has a .932 save percentage in those eight games.

Key Injuries: D Simon Despres (concussion), C Ryan Getzlaf (lower body).

15. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 21-15-6

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.98 SA CF%: 50.9

PP%: 21.5 PK%: 81.7

The Flyers have faded over the past three weeks, with only one regulation win in the past 10 games. That's opening the door for others to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. (Toronto, for example, is four points back, with three games at hand. Carolina is five points back with two games at hand.)

Key Injuries: D Mark Streit (shoulder).

16. OTTAWA SENATORS 21-14-4

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.46 GA: 2.59 SA CF%: 47.0

PP%: 16.3 PK%: 82.9

Sunday's win against Edmonton snapped a four-game winless streak, but it wasn't terribly re-affirming since they were outshot 38-18. Their coming schedule is no treat, either, with Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Washington and two each against Toronto and Columbus making up the next seven. This is situation critical right now.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), G Craig Anderson (personal).

17. CAROLINA HURRICANES 18-15-7

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.55 GA: 2.60 SA CF%: 52.2

PP%: 18.1 PK%: 88.0

A 7-4-1 record in the past dozen games has helped the Hurricanes climb back into playoff contention and if rookie winger Sebastian Aho continues to improve, he could be a difference-maker in the second half playoff push.

Key Injuries: None.

18. CALGARY FLAMES 22-19-2

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.60 GA: 2.74 SA CF%: 50.0

PP%: 20.3 PK%: 82.0

The Flames are 12-6-1 in the past 19 games, working their way up to fourth spot in the Pacific Division. A little more out of Sean Monahan and Sam Bennett could be what they need to get over the hump.

Key Injuries: RW Troy Brouwer (hand).

19. NASHVILLE PREDATORS 17-16-7

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.78 GA: 2.68 SA CF%: 51.8

PP%: 19.1 PK%: 82.3

Injuries are starting to pile up and the Predators have just two wins in the past eight games.

Key Injuries: D P.K. Subban (back), RW James Neal (upper body), LW Viktor Arvidsson (upper body), LW Colin Wilson (lower body).

20. WINNIPEG JETS 20-20-3

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.70 GA: 2.91 SA CF%: 49.0

PP%: 16.8 PK%: 77.6

The Jets have won three of four, so maybe a little reason for hope, but losing star rookie Patrik Laine to a concussion is a concern in the short term.

Key Injuries: D Tyler Myers (lower body), LW Marko Dano (leg), RW Patrik Laine (concussion).

21. FLORIDA PANTHERS 18-16-8

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.26 GA: 2.57 SA CF%: 51.6

PP%: 15.0 PK%: 85.1

37-year-old G Roberto Luongo is a remarkably consistent performer between the pipes. His save percentage this season is .921; last year it was .922; the year before that it was .921. This is high-end performance in a goalie's mid-thirties.

Key Injuries: LW Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles), D Alex Petrovic (ankle), C Alekander Barkov (lower body), C Nick Bjugstad (lower body).

22. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 19-19-4

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.76 GA: 2.98 SA CF%: 49.0

PP%: 23.5 PK%: 79.4

Fair to say the Lightning are in trouble. They have lost four straight, getting outscored 22-9. It's not going to be impossible to get back in the playoff hunt, but they need positive results ASAP.

Key Injuries: C Steven Stamkos (knee), RW Ryan Callahan (lower body), G Ben Bishop (lower body), RW Brayden Point (upper body), C Brian Boyle (lower body), RW J.T. Brown (upper body).

23. VANCOUVER CANUCKS 20-19-3

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.40 GA: 2.86 SA CF%: 47.1

PP%: 14.1 PK%: 80.3

Saturday's loss at Calgary snapped a five-game winning streak that has pushed the Canucks into playoff contention. How much upside do they have this year if the Sedins aren't scoring. 26 points (Daniel) and 23 points (Henrik) are modest totals at the midway point.

Key Injuries: D Erik Gudbranson (wrist), RW Jannik Hansen (knee), D Ben Hutton (upper body).

24. DALLAS STARS 17-16-8

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.66 GA: 3.05 SA CF%: 49.7

PP%: 17.1 PK%: 74.3

Goaltending remains a primary concern for the Stars, but they have managed just two regulation losses in the past nine games.

Key Injuries: LW Mattias Janmark (knee), RW Ales Hemsky (hip), LW Jamie Benn (foot).

25. NEW YORK ISLANDERS 15-15-8

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.76 GA: 3.00 SA CF%: 46.5

PP%: 14.8 PK%: 79.8

One regulation loss in the past seven games is some progress for the Isles, but they're going to have to improve their possession game if they are to have any hope of making a second half charge.

Key Injuries: C Mikhail Grabovski (concussion), D Travis Hamonic (lower body).

26. BUFFALO SABRES 15-15-9

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.26 GA: 2.67 SA CF%: 47.2

PP%: 21.9 PK%: 74.3

2-0-1 over the past week lifts the Sabres to .500, which isn't good enough, but it would be nice to have a relatively healthy lineup for a while to see what they can do.

Key Injuries: LW Tyler Ennis (groin), D Dmitry Kulikov (lower body), C Johan Larsson (wrist).

27. DETROIT RED WINGS 17-18-5THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.38 GA: 2.88 SA CF%: 47.8

PP%: 11.2 PK%: 83.2

With one regulation win in the past eight games, the Red Wings are teetering on the brink and with three defencemen hurt, they are fighting uphill.

Key Injuries: C Darren Helm (shoulder), D Mike Green (undisclosed), D Niklas Kronwall (lower body), D Brendan Smith (leg), G Jimmy Howard (knee).

28. NEW JERSEY DEVILS 16-18-8

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.19 GA: 2.90 SA CF%: 45.8

PP%: 13.3 PK%: 82.3

The Devils have won just four of the past 17 games, and with G Cory Schneider not playing at his typical star level, it's going to be awfully difficult for this team to overcome their poor possession numbers.

Key Injuries: D John Moore (concussion), D Andy Greene (wrist), D Yohann Auvitu (lower body).

29. ARIZONA COYOTES 12-22-6

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.05 GA: 3.18 SA CF%: 44.7

Saturday's shootout win against the Islanders ended a nine-game winless streak, but that's small comfort in a rough season.

Key Injuries: C Brad Richardson (tiba/fibula), LW Max Domi (hand).

30. COLORADO AVALANCHE 13-25-1

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.03 GA: 3.31 SA CF%: 44.8

PP%: 13.6 PK%: 77.8

The Avalanche have two overtime wins, to go with 10 losses, in the past 12 games, holding their basement position.

Key Injuries: D Erik Johnson (fibula).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca