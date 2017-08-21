The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed college defenceman Doyle Somerby to a two-year entry level contract.

The 23-year-old American has spent the last four seasons with Boston University and recorded one goal with two assists over 39 games last season.

The 6 foot five, 223-pound Somerby helped Boston University reach the championship game of the 2015 Frozen Four where they lost to Providence.

Somerby was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the fifth round, 125th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.