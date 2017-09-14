MONTREAL — Striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel got two bits of good news on Thursday.

First, the Quebec City native signed a two-year contract extension with the Montreal Impact, including an option year for the 2020 season.

Second, technical director Adam Braz announced that it is unlikely the club will sign Alberto Gilardino, the aging Italian scoring machine who has been training with the Impact this week.

That cleared the way for the 24-year-old Jackson-Hamel to keep his spot as the team's starting striker, at least until another Italian forward, Matteo Mancosu, returns next week from a hand injury.

"I had conversations with other clubs, but now it's done and I'm happy we came to an agreement," said Jackson-Hamel, whose contract was to expire at the end of this season.

Only two weeks ago, Jackson-Hamel said he was ready to play elsewhere if the Impact weren't interested and that he felt ready to be a regular starting striker in Major League Soccer.

The six-foot-one forward has made only six starts this year, but is second on the team with seven goals. He also has three assists in 15 overall appearances. He has arguably outplayed Mancosu, who has three goals in what has been a disappointing season following his high-scoring performance in the playoffs last fall.

"I just said the truth about my situation; I wasn't playing games," said Jackson-Hamel. "But I'm glad I signed here and can keep playing with the Impact."

Jackson-Hamel is expected to start when Minnesota United visit Saputo Stadium on Saturday night.

"Jackson has shown great progress in the time he's been with the first team," said Braz. "He's shown he can score at the MLS level and the next step is to be able to do it on a consistent basis and keep his performances high.

"And one thing he's shown is that he's not fazed, no matter what the competition is within the team. That's good because it pushes the standards and raises the bar."

He might have been bumped back to the bench if the club signed 35-year-old Gilardino. The former Parma, AC Milan and Fiorentina star's 188 goals is tied for ninth in career scoring in Serie A, Italy's top league. He won a World Cup in 2006 and a UEFA Champions League title with Milan the following year.

But his career has been winding down. Last season, he had no goals in 14 league games for Empoli, then signed in January with Pescara, where he played only three games.

Gilardino, a former teammate of Impact midfielder Marco Donadel with Parma and Fiorentina, showed a remarkable touch around the goal at the Impact's training centre, but management didn't see enough to give the free agent a contract for this season.

"Alberto came here to train," said Braz. "It's a very short space of time in three days to evaluate, especially on the physical side because he hasn't played in so long.

"So it's highly unlikely that we'll end up signing him."

If they change their minds, they have until a roster freeze sets in Friday afternoon. They would also have to make a quick deal with another club to get an international roster spot for him, as they traded their last one to the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 21.

Jackson-Hamel has shown he can score, but he still has a long way to go match top MLS strikers like Toronto's Jozy Altidore or Bradley Wright-Phillips of the New York Red Bulls.

The Impact academy product has three goals and two assists in eight international matches for Canada, including a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Jamaica in Toronto on Sept. 2.

"He definitely deserves the contract in terms of what he's done and what he's gone through the last four years," said coach Mauro Biello. "You saw a player who has evolved and learned to be effective in his qualities.

"He did well last year in the USL and he brought that over here this year. Now we hope he will help us to the end of the season."