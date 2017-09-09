CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson accounted for 525 total yards and six touchdowns to help No. 17 Louisville pull away late and beat North Carolina 47-35 on Saturday.

Jackson threw for 393 yards and three scores while also running for 132 yards and three TDs. The last came on a spinning-through-tacklers 11-yard run with 3:06 left to punctuate a dominant fourth-quarter effort by the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Junior Jaylen Smith had nine catches for a career-high 183 yards and a score for Louisville, while Dez Fitzpatrick hauled in two TDs as the Cardinals rolled to 705 yards.

Louisville trailed 28-27 entering the final quarter, but went ahead on Jackson's 3-yard keeper with 13:50 left. Louisville's defense then came up with two fourth-down stops to end promising drives by the Tar Heels (0-2, 0-1).

UNC quarterbacks Chazz Surratt and Brandon Harris combined to throw for three scores.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: There didn't seem to be a lot of preseason buzz about Jackson's Heisman chances, even though he has a shot at becoming only the second two-time winner of the award going to college football's top player. But this game -- a week after he had 485 total yards against Purdue -- was a reminder of how effortless Jackson can make things look, whether he was connecting downfield or weaving through UNC's defense on another sticks-moving run.

UNC: The Tar Heels are 0-2 for the first time since 2010 and leave this game with a lot of questions. Surratt started over Harris but didn't play in the second half, while UNC's shuffled offensive line lost starting center Cam Dillard in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the defense that was supposed to be improved thanks to more returning experience offered meager resistance to Jackson and the Cardinals.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals have a huge Atlantic Division game next weekend, hosting third-ranked and reigning national champion Clemson.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to Old Dominion from Conference USA.

