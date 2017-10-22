Must See: Jackson's 76-yard pick six off Newton

Eddie Jackson is having a game to remember for the Chicago Bears.

The rookie defensive back had two defensive touchdowns in the first half against the Carolina Panthers.

Eddie Jackson is the 1st player to score 2 defensive touchdowns in a game since Zach Brown for the Titans in Week 17, 2012@ChicagoBears https://t.co/Nywsv18tYR — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 22, 2017

Jackson is the first player to score two defensive touchdowns in one game since the Tennessee Titans' Zach Brown did it in 2012. His

Jackson opened the scoring with a 75-yard fumble recovery touchdown and then followed that up a 76-yard interception for six points.

The fourth-rounder accounted for 12 of the Bears' 17 first half points.