LANGLEY, B.C. — Shayne Jackson scored four times and Randy Staats had three goals and six assists to lead the Georgia Swarm to a 14-12 victory over the Vancouver Stealth on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Kiel Matisz scored three goals and set up another for Georgia (4-0), Lyle Thompson struck twice and added an assist, Alex Crepinsek had a goal and two helpers and Miles Thompson also scored.

Logan Schuss led the Stealth (2-4) with three goals and four assists and Rhys Duch, Garrett Billings and Justin Salt each had two goals and a helper apiece. Corey Small scored one and set up five more, James Rahe had a goal and two assists and Jordan Durston rounded out the attack with a goal and an assist.

Georgia goaltender Mike Poulin made 45 saves. Vancouver's Tye Belanger made 38 saves in the losing effort.