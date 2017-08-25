Brad Jacobs scored four in the second end and then stole four more in the fifth to beat Jennifer Jones 11-6 on Friday night in the first quarter-final of the Everest Curling Challenge in Fredericton.

The mixed-team event, which features eight curling captains who each drafted a rink, continues on Saturday with three more quarter-final games.

Jones had the hammer to start the game and scored two in the first end. Jacobs answered right back with four, and Jones scored two more to tie it at 4. After grabbing a 7-4 lead, Jacobs put the game away when Jones' draw came up short on her last shot of the fifth end, handing him four more points and an 11-4 lead.