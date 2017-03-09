ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Northern Ontario became the second team to reach seven wins at the Tim Hortons Brier with an 8-5 victory over Saskatchewan in Thursday's early draw.

Brad Jacobs and his rink from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., broke open a tie game with two points in the eighth end, then stole another in the ninth to seal the win.

Northern Ontario improved to 7-3 while Adam Casey's Regina team fell to 5-5.

In other early scores, Quebec edged Northwest Territories 8-6, British Columbia downed Alberta 5-2 and Nova Scotia defeated New Brunswick 9-7.

Quebec (6-3) and B.C. (6-4) improved their playoff chances with their wins in Draw 14. They trailed Manitoba's Mike McEwen (7-1), Jacobs, Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue (6-2) and defending champion Kevin Koe (6-2).

The top four teams advance to the Page playoffs.