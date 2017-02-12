55m ago
Jacobs wins Northern Ontario title to round out 2017 Brier field
The Canadian Press
The final spots have been determined for the 2017 Brier.
Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was one of five skips on Sunday to earn a spot in the Canadian men's curling championship after downing Thunder Bay's Dylan Johnston 6-3 for the Northern Ontario men's title.
Jacobs, with vice-skip Ryan Fry, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden, will play B.C.'s John Morris in Draw 1 when the Brier kicks off on March 4, in St. John's N.L.
The Morris team from Vernon, rounded out by vice-skip Jim Cotter (who throws last rocks), second Tyrel Griffith, lead Rick Sawatsky and coach Jody Epp, defeated Maple Ridge's Dean Joanisse 6-3 in their provincial final.
Brendan Bottcher will represent Alberta after winning his first provincial crown.
Bottcher and his teammates, vice-skip Darren Moulding, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin, beat Ted Appelman 6-5 in an extra end in an all-Edmonton championship draw.
Mike McEwen defended his Manitoba title by edging fellow Winnipeg native Reid Carruthers 8-7.
McEwen's team consists of vice-skip B.J. Neufeld, second Matt Wozniak, lead Denni Neufeld and coach Jon Mead.
There was also a repeat winner at the New Brunswick championship as Fredericton's Mike Kennedy defended his title with a 7-4 win over Saint John's Charlie Sullivan.
Kennedy is backed up by vice-skip Scott Jones, second Marc LeCocq and lead Jamie Brannen.
Calgary's Kevin Koe (Team Canada), Adam Casey (Saskatchewan), Glenn Howard (Ontario), Jean-Michel Menard (Quebec), Jamie Murphy (Nova Scotia), Eddie MacKenzie (P.E.I.), Brad Gushue (Newfoundland/Labrador), Jamie Koe (Northwest Territories), Craig Kochan (Yukon) and Jim Nix (Nunavut) had already qualified.