The final spots have been determined for the 2017 Brier.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was one of five skips on Sunday to earn a spot in the Canadian men's curling championship after downing Thunder Bay's Dylan Johnston 6-3 for the Northern Ontario men's title.

Jacobs, with vice-skip Ryan Fry, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden, will play B.C.'s John Morris in Draw 1 when the Brier kicks off on March 4, in St. John's N.L.

The Morris team from Vernon, rounded out by vice-skip Jim Cotter (who throws last rocks), second Tyrel Griffith, lead Rick Sawatsky and coach Jody Epp, defeated Maple Ridge's Dean Joanisse 6-3 in their provincial final.

Brendan Bottcher will represent Alberta after winning his first provincial crown.

Bottcher and his teammates, vice-skip Darren Moulding, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin, beat Ted Appelman 6-5 in an extra end in an all-Edmonton championship draw.

Mike McEwen defended his Manitoba title by edging fellow Winnipeg native Reid Carruthers 8-7.

McEwen's team consists of vice-skip B.J. Neufeld, second Matt Wozniak, lead Denni Neufeld and coach Jon Mead.

There was also a repeat winner at the New Brunswick championship as Fredericton's Mike Kennedy defended his title with a 7-4 win over Saint John's Charlie Sullivan.

Kennedy is backed up by vice-skip Scott Jones, second Marc LeCocq and lead Jamie Brannen.

Calgary's Kevin Koe (Team Canada), Adam Casey (Saskatchewan), Glenn Howard (Ontario), Jean-Michel Menard (Quebec), Jamie Murphy (Nova Scotia), Eddie MacKenzie (P.E.I.), Brad Gushue (Newfoundland/Labrador), Jamie Koe (Northwest Territories), Craig Kochan (Yukon) and Jim Nix (Nunavut) had already qualified.