Jaromir Jagr's time with the Florida Panthers appears to be coming to an end.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Jagr very likely won't be back with the Panthers next season. Dreger added that while the 45-year-old still has great hands, the Panthers are looking to add more speed to their lineup.

Always subject to change, but indications are Jaromir Jagr very likely won't be back in Florida. Great hands, but need more speed in lineup. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2017

Jagr has been with the Panthers since the team acquired him at the Trade Deadline in 2015. He finished with 16 goals and 30 assists in 82 games for the Panthers last year, and became the league's second leading scorer of all-time behind only Wayne Gretzky.