JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially retained Todd Wash as defensive co-ordinator.

The Jaguars announced the move Saturday, the second co-ordinator they named in as many days. Jacksonville hired Joe DeCamillis as special teams co-ordinator Friday.

Keeping Wash creates some continuity on the defensive side of the ball, and that should be a good thing. In Wash's first season as Jacksonville's co-ordinator, the Jaguars moved into the league's top 10 in a number of categories, including sixth in total yards, fifth in passing yards and eighth in third-down percentage. But they also tied for 19th in sacks (33) and were next to last in takeaways (13).

Tom Coughlin, the team's new executive vice-president of football operations, and new head coach Doug Marrone next have to hire an offensive co-ordinator.

