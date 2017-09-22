Which Jacksonville team will show up this week?

LONDON — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect left tackle Cam Robinson and cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play against Baltimore on Sunday despite injuries.

Robinson (shoulder) and Ramsey (ankle) were listed as questionable Friday along with backup quarterback Chad Henne (illness). Henne came down with a stomach virus during the flight to London, but also should be good to go Sunday.

Backup linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) and recently acquired receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) were ruled out. Neither even made the trip abroad.

The Jaguars claimed Strong off waivers Tuesday from Houston. A third-round draft pick in 2015, Strong had family members scouring his Houston-area home for his passport Wednesday, and Jacksonville was making arrangements to fly him to Atlanta. But once he was unable to practice Thursday, the team decided to leave him behind for treatment.

