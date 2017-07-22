JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars could be down two cornerbacks, including starter Jalen Ramsey, when they open training camp Thursday.

The team placed Ramsey (core muscle) and nickel cornerback Aaron Colvin (foot) on the physically unable to perform list Saturday. Both players reported to the facility with injuries Friday.

Ramsey was one of the team's bright spots last year, starting every game as a rookie and finishing with 65 tackles. He led all rookies with 14 passes defenced and emerged as a lock-down cornerback early in the season.

Colvin was suspended the first four games of 2016 for violating NFL rules regarding performance enhancers. He finished the year on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

