JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without running back Leonard Fournette, receiver Marqise Lee and cornerback A.J. Bouye for their preseason game against Carolina on Thursday night.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled out all three projected starters Monday, adding that running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and tight end Michael Rivera (hand) also won't play against the Panthers.

Fournette has a left foot injury. Lee has a badly sprained right ankle. Bouye's injury has not been disclosed. Fournette and Lee played in the preseason opener, but sat out last week against Tampa Bay. Bouye did not dress for either exhibition game. The three seem unlikely to play in the preseason finale at Atlanta.

Two others also missed practice Monday: Receiver Rashad Greene (back) and defensive end Dante Fowler (lower body).

