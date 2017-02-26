KVITFJELL, Norway — Canadian Erik Guay captured a bronze medal in a men's World Cup super-G on Sunday.

The Mont-Tremblant, Que., veteran finished 0.23 seconds behind Italy's Peter Fill.

The medal comes on the heels of a gold and silver for Guay at the recent world championships in Switzerland.

Austrian Hannes Reichelt was second, 0.1 seconds back.

Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Invermere, B.C., was 10th, Ottawa's Dutin Cook was 32nd and Calgary's Tyler Werry was 44th.

Reigning Olympic Kjetil Jansrud of Norway secured the overall super-G title on home snow, finishing seventh with one more race on the season schedule.

It's Jansrud's second career super-G title, but the sixth in a row for Norwegian skiers.

The result caps a strong week for Jansrud, which also saw him win a downhill Saturday and take the World Cup lead in that event with one race remaining.