Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will return to game action this week.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Monday Donaldson will serve as a designated hitter for the Jays, or their minor league team, this week.

Donaldson was diagnosed with a right calf strain prior to the team’s first full-squad workout in spring training on Feb. 19.

He told ESPN on Saturday the final hurdle in his return was running the bases at full speed.

"I'm probably at 40 percent or 50 percent running right now," Donaldson said. "And obviously, it's got to get to the point where I can run 100 percent. I feel like, hopefully, that should be sometime next week, the way that it's progressing now."

The 31-year-old posted a .284 batting average last season with 37 home runs and 99 RBI.

The Blue Jays open their season on April 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.