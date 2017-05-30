Phillips still believes Blue Jays will make the playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated starter J.A. Happ from the DL and optioned reliever Dominic Leone to Triple-A Buffalo.

Happ will start Tuesday’s game for the Jays as they continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds, it will be his first start since April 16th.

The southpaw was forced onto the 10-day DL with elbow inflammation, he is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA this season.

Leone has appeared in 21 games so far this season for the Jays and has posted a 1-0 record with a 4.01 ERA in 24.2 innings.

Game Notes

TSN's Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell had some notes ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds:

- JA Happ expected to be capped at around 75 pitches in his first start since April 16.

- Dominic Leone sent to Triple-A to make room on 25-man roster. He was the odd man out because he had options remaining.

- Francisco Liriano goes Friday against the New York Yankees. Biagini and Stroman each pushed back a day to get some extra rest.