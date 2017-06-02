Toronto Blue Jays left hander Francisco Liriano will come off the disabled list and start against the New York Yankees on Friday the team has announced.

Reliever Leonel Campos has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room on the roster.

Liriano has been on the disabled list since May 11th with shoulder inflammation.

The 33-year-old is 2-2 with a 6.35 earned-run average through seven starts with the Blue Jays this season.

Campos made one appearance during his recall from the Bisons, he went three innings and surrendered two unearned runs in Thursday’s 12-2 loss to the Yankees.