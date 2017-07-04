The Toronto Blue Jays have activated catcher Miguel Montero and placed catcher Luke Maile on the 10-day DL with right knee inflammation.

Miguel Montero has reported and will be active for today’s game. Luke Maile will be placed on the 10-day DL with right knee inflammation — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) July 4, 2017

The Jays acquired Montero on Monday in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, who had designated the veteran catcher for assignment following critical comments he made about pitcher Jake Arrieta.

"I've heard some good things about him," said manager John Gibbons. "I heard he can swing the bat. We'll see. He's a good, veteran, left-handed bat."

The 33-year-old hit .286 with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games this season and was part of the Cubs team that ended the franchise’s 108-year World Series drought last season.

Maile has appeared in 33 games this season for the Jays and has posted a .121 average with two homers and five RBIs.