The Toronto Blue Jays have designated starter Mike Bolsinger for assignment and recalled pitcher Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo.

RHP Leonel Campos recalled from Buffalo. RHP Mike Bolsinger has been designated for assignment. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) June 1, 2017

Bolsinger made five starts for the Blue Jays, posting an 0-2 record with a 5.61 ERA in 25.2 innings.

The 29-year-old was acquired by the Jays from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Jesse Chavez in August of 2016.

Campos has appeared in four games out of the bullpen this season for the Jays and has a 3.00 ERA in five innings of work.