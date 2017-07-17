The Toronto Blue Jays have designated pitcher Lucas Harrell for assignment and have recalled pitcher Dominic Leone from AAA Buffalo to take his place on the roster.

RHP Dominic Leone has been recalled from the @BuffaloBisons. RHP Lucas Harrell has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/AY8B4wtUUo — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 17, 2017

Harrell appeared in four games for the Blue Jays and posted a 7.11 ERA in 6.1 innings. The 32-year-old walked in the winning run in Sunday’s 6-5, 11-inning loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The seven year veteran signed with the Blue Jays in the off season.

Leone has a 1-0 record and 2.95 ERA in 34 appearances this season for the Jays. He has thrown 39.2 innings and registered 42 strikeouts.