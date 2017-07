The Blue Jays have selected the contract of pitcher Mike Bolsinger from Triple-A Buffalo and designated reliever Glenn Sparkman for assignment.

Sparkman was acquired through the Rule 5 draft from the Kansas City Royals.

The 25-year-old made two appearances for the Jays, throwing one inning and posting a 63.00 ERA.

Bolsinger has appeared in five games this season for the Jays and has an 0-2 record with a 5.61 ERA over 25.2 innings.