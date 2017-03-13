Donaldson, Travis could be close to game action

Josh Donaldson and Devin Travis will see their first game action of the spring Tuesday in a minor league game at the Philadelphia Phillies complex.

Donaldson is recovering from a strained right calf while Travis is recovering from a bone bruise on his knee.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said earlier Monday Donaldson will serve as a designated hitter at some time this week.

He also said Travis will also likely start at the DH position as well.

Donaldson was diagnosed with a right calf strain prior to the team’s first full-squad workout in spring training on Feb. 18.

He told ESPN on Saturday the final hurdle in his return was running the bases at full speed.

"I'm probably at 40 percent or 50 percent running right now," Donaldson said. "And obviously, it's got to get to the point where I can run 100 percent. I feel like, hopefully, that should be sometime next week, the way that it's progressing now."

The 31-year-old posted a .284 batting average last season with 37 home runs and 99 RBI.

The team had no update on the health of outfielder Dalton Pompey, who left Canada's World Baseball Classic game against Colombia on Saturday with mild dizziness after hitting his head during a slide.

The 24-year-old also missed Canada's final game against the United States.

The Blue Jays open their season on April 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.