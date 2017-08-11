TORONTO — Jameson Taillon pitched six innings to snap a three-start winless streak, Josh Harrison had two hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Friday night, their seventh win in nine games.

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen limped off because of a sore left knee one batter after hitting an RBI double in the third.

Toronto lost for the first time in seven interleague games.

Taillon (7-5) allowed two runs and six hits. He left after Toronto put runners at second and third with no outs in the seventh. George Kontos came on and retired the next three batters.

Juan Nicasio worked the eighth and Felipe Rivero finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman (10-6) allowed four runs, none earned, and four hits in eight innings, snapping a six-start unbeaten streak. The loss was his first since a July 3 road defeat against the Yankees.