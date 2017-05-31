The 44,058 fans in attendance for Wednesday afternoon's game at Rogers Centre not only saw the Toronto Blue Jays finish off a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds, but also helped surpass the one million mark in total attendance for the 2017 season.

The Jays are the first club to reach that mark this season in the American League.

With 44,058 fans in the house today, we are the first AL team to surpass 1 million in attendance this season!



Thank you, #BlueJays fans! pic.twitter.com/yLWSYqqdeZ — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 31, 2017

The achievement is impressive considering the fact that Toronto posted a horrendous 8-17 record in April as many wondered if their season was already over. However, with the return of some major pieces to the lineup, the Jays have turned things around completely and are only a win away from a .500 record thanks to an 18-10 May.

With the Jays making back-to-back playoff appearances, Rogers Centre has seen a spike in attendance. They finished first in American League attendance in 2016 with 3.39 million total fans showing up to the ball park. Last season was also the first time they surpassed three million since 1993, the last time they won the World Series.

Toronto begins a four-game series at Rogers Centre against the New York Yankees Thursday night.