BRADENTON, Fla. — Jonathan Diaz and three other Blue Jays hit home runs as Toronto downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0 on Tuesday for their first pre-season victory.

Joshua Palacios, Mike Ohlman and Matt Dean also went deep for the Blue Jays (1-4) as eight pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout.

Luke Harrell started the game, walking one and striking out three through two innings.

Gregorio Petit and Dwight Smith Jr., both went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in apiece.

Ivan Nova started for Pittsburgh (3-2), throwing two scoreless innings. Tony Watson took the loss.