The Washington Nationals cling to top spot in the TSN.ca MLB Power Rankings, ahead of the surging Houston Astros and surprising New York Yankees.

The fastest rising team in this week’s rankings is the Toronto Blue Jays, vaulting from 28 to 16. The Jays are getting over major injury issues and Wednesday’s win over Cincinnati gives them eight wins in the past nine games.

Other teams climbing include the Boston Red Sox, from 12 to four, the New York Mets, from 26 to 19, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, from 27 to 21.

Falling this week are the slumping St. Louis Cardinals, down from four to 14, the Cincinnati Reds, sliding from 13 to 18, and the Mike Trout-less Angels drop from 18 to 24..

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

RECORD: 32-19 THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

RS: 283 RA: 220 DIFF: +63

OPS: .814 ERA: 4.06

The secret to stopping Bryce Harper is out: dot him on the hip as revenge for admiring a home run from three years ago and when he charges the mound he’ll be suspended. Otherwise, his 15 HR and 1.076 OPS is pretty impressive.

Key Injuries: CF Adam Eaton (knee).

HOUSTON ASTROS

RECORD: 37-16 THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

RS: 275 RA: 196 DIFF: +79

OPS: .797 ERA: 3.45

The Astros have won six straight and ranks second in baseball in OPS and ERA. If they weren’t missing a couple of starting pitchers, they would be ready to bounce the Nationals from top spot.

Key Injuries: RHP Collin McHugh (elbow), RHP Charlie Morton (lat), RHP Joe Musgrove (shoulder).

Brett Gardner has been an impact player for the Yankees.

NEW YORK YANKEES

RECORD: 30-19 THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

RS: 264 RA: 202 DIFF: +62

OPS: .794 ERA: 3.69

33-year-old LF Brett Gardner has 11 home runs and a .899 OPS. That’s easily a career-high for OPS and his career-best for home runs in a season is 17.

Key Injuries: 1B Greg Bird (ankle), LHP Aroldis Chapman (shoulder), CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion).

BOSTON RED SOX

RECORD: 28-23 THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 12

RS: 248 RA: 217 DIFF: +31

OPS: .761 ERA: 3.89

It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for Boston, but with seven wins in the past nine games and David Price returning to the rotation, things are starting to look up.

Key Injuries: RHP Steven Wright (knee), 2B Dustin Pedroia (wrist).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

RECORD: 33-20 THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 8

RS: 270 RA: 183 DIFF: +87

OPS: .774 ERA: 3.22

Despite an injury list that has been long all season, the Dodgers have won 11 of 13 to take the lead in the National League West. Infielder Chris Taylor has been a surprise, hitting six home runs and batting .319 with a .957 OPS in 37 games.

Key Injuries: LHP Scott Kazmir (hip), LF Andrew Toles (knee), 3B Justin Turner (hamstring), CF Joc Pederson (concussion), LHP Alex Wood (shoulder).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

RECORD: 32-22 THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 10

RS: 264 RA: 211 DIFF: +53

OPS: .774 ERA: 3.62

SS Chris Owings has already tied a career-high with six home runs and his .839 OPS is a career-best too.

Key Injuries: RHP Shelby Miller (elbow), RHP Taijuan Walker (blister), CF A.J. Pollock (groin).

COLORADO ROCKIES

RECORD: 33-21 THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 5

RS: 276 RA: 238 DIFF: +38

OPS: .766 ERA: 4.18

After missing the 2016 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, closer Greg Holland is better than ever. He has 19 saves in 21 appearances, posting a 1.37 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 19 2/3 IP.

Key Injuries: RHP Chad Bettis (cancer), LHP Jonathan Gray (foot).

MINNESOTA TWINS

RECORD: 26-22 THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 9

RS: 155 RA: 158 DIFF: -3

OPS: .731 ERA: 4.23

The emergence of RHP Jose Berrios is very promising for the Twins’ chances. In four starts since getting called up, the 23-year-old has a 2.70 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and has whiffed 27 in 26 2/3 IP; a far cry from his 8.02 ERA in 14 starts last season.

Key Injuries: RHP Phil Hughes (biceps).

CLEVELAND INDIANS

RECORD: 27-23 THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 7

RS: 226 RA: 203 DIFF: +23

OPS: .751 ERA: 3.91

It’s been a nice bounce-back season for LF Michael Brantley, who is hitting .307 with a .827 OPS, five homers and six stolen bases.

Key Injuries: RHP Cody Anderson (elbow), LHP Corey Kluber (back), RF Lonnie Chisenhall (concussion), RF Abraham Almonte (biceps).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

RECORD: 26-24 THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 6

RS: 219 RA: 230 DIFF: -11

OPS: .722 ERA: 4.37

Eight losses in the past nine games has the Orioles sliding in the rankings. Somehow 3B Manny Machado is hitting just .210 with a .708 OPS.

Key Injuries: LHP Zach Britton (forearm).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

RECORD: 27-25 THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 11

RS: 263 RA: 241 DIFF: +22

OPS: .768 ERA: 4.25

The bats have slowed down some, though 2B Eric Sogard has made the most of his opportunity to play, hitting .394 with a 1.242 OPS in 14 games.

Key Injuries: LF Ryan Braun (calf).

TAMPA BAY RAYS

RECORD: 27-25 THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 15

RS: 258 RA: 234 DIFF: +24

OPS: .760 ERA: 3.81

The Rays have a winning team with Corey Dickerson, Steven Souza Jr., and Logan Morrison mashing in the 4-5-6 spots.

Key Injuries: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles), C Wilson Ramos (knee), 2B Brad Miller (abdominal), RHP Matt Andriese (groin).

CHICAGO CUBS

RECORD: 25-26 THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 16

RS: 239 RA: 238 DIFF: +1

OPS: .735 ERA: 4.11

Mediocrity is courting the Cubs for a number of reasons this year, not the least of which is a starting rotation with a 4.71 collective ERA.

Key Injuries: LHP Brett Anderson (back).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

RECORD: 24-25 THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 4

RS: 208 RA: 211 DIFF: -11

OPS: .733 ERA: 3.81

The Cardinals have lost 10 of 13, and are now 12-15 at home. CF Randal Grichuk also get sent down to High-A ball after going 5-for-37 (.135 AVG, .396 OPS) in the past 11 games.

Key Injuries: 2B Kolten Wong (elbow).

TEXAS RANGERS

RECORD: 26-27 THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 17

RS: 254 RA: 242 DIFF: +12

OPS: .732 ERA: 4.22

3B Adrian Beltre has played his first couple of games of the season, pushing Joey Gallo and his 16 home runs across the diamond to first base.

Key Injuries: LHP Cole Hamels (oblique), RHP Jose LeClerc (finger), CF Carlos Gomez (hamstring), RHP A.J. Griffin (ribs).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

RECORD: 26-27 THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 28

RS: 237 RA: 229 DIFF: +8

OPS: .729 ERA: 4.08

It seems hard to believe after their start to the season, but the #bluejaysareactuallygood. They are finally getting healthy and have won eight of the past nine games.

Key Injuries: LHP Francisco Liriano (shoulder), LF Steve Pearce (calf), RHP Aaron Sanchez (finger).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

RECORD: 24-27 THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 19

RS: 237 RA: 215 DIFF: +22

OPS: .724 ERA: 3.86

Not sure if the White Sox are good yet, but they are better than their record, at least based on run differential and underlying stats.

Key Injuries: LHP Carlos Rodon (biceps), RHP James Shields (lat), C Geovany Soto (elbow).

CINCINNATI REDS

RECORD: 24-28 THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 13

RS: 260 RA: 271 DIFF: -11

OPS: .781 ERA: 4.88

What can a team expect when their starting pitchers have an ERA pushing 6.00? Apparently that’s the question the Reds are trying to answer this season.

Key Injuries: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), LHP Brandon Finnegan (shoulder), RHP Amir Garrett (hip).

The Mets suddenly have a potent lineup.

NEW YORK METS

RECORD: 23-27 THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 26

RS: 255 RA: 264 DIFF: -9

OPS: .736 ERA: 5.13

In a surprising twist, the Mets’ bats have awakened this month, and they have scored 5.85 runs per game

Key Injuries: 3B David Wright (back), LHP Steven Matz (elbow), LF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring), RHP Noah Syndergaard (oblique), RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot).

SEATTLE MARINERS

RECORD: 24-29 THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 21

RS: 233 RA: 261 DIFF: -28

OPS: .730 ERA: 4.73

The Mariners have been sliding – these things happen when four starting pitchers go on the DL – but they have now won three straight.

Key Injuries: LHP Drew Smyly (arm), RF Mitch Haniger (oblique), RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder), RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

RECORD: 24-29 THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 27

RS: 207 RA: 244 DIFF: -37

OPS: .693 ERA: 4.21

Utility man Adam Frazier is taking advantage of opportunities and hitting .330 with a .874 OPS. They’ll find a spot for you when you hit like that.

Key Injuries: CF Starling Marte (suspension), 3B Jung-Ho Kang (personal), 3B David Freese (hamstring), RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer).

DETROIT TIGERS

RECORD: 24-28 THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 13

RS: 239 RA: 261 DIFF: -22

OPS: .728 ERA: 4.69

With Justin Verlander and Jordan Zimmermann struggling, the Tigers rank 26th in ERA.

Key Injuries: 2B Ian Kinsler (hamstring).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

RECORD: 22-29 THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 22

RS: 173 RA: 225 DIFF: -52

OPS: .665 ERA: 4.30

It’s been tough times for the Royals this year, and could be even tougher with a couple of starting pitchers hurt, though rookie Eric Skoglund had a nice debut, allowing two hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 1-0 win over Detroit. He also had this cool little moment:

Miguel Cabrera giving a thumbs up to Eric Skoglund during his major league debut pic.twitter.com/4Z6UphnIhK — MLB Tweets (@Tweet_MLB) May 31, 2017



Key Injuries: RHP Nathan Karns (arm), LHP Danny Duffy (oblique).

L.A. ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

RECORD: 27-28 THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 18

RS: 225 RA: 238 DIFF: -13

OPS: .694 ERA: 4.05

How much of a disaster is it for the Angels to lose CF Mike Trout, their superstar who has a 1.203 OPS? Well, the next highest OPS in the Angels lineup belongs to glove-first shortstop Andrelton Simmons, at .743. Woof.

Key Injuries: RHP Garrett Richards (biceps), LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique), RHP Cam Bedrosian (groin), 3B Yunel Escobar (hamstring), CF Mike Trout (wrist).

MIAMI MARLINS

RECORD: 20-30 THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 23

RS: 220 RA: 250 DIFF: -30

OPS: .740 ERA: 4.61

The Marlins’ sale appears to have hit a snag, as Jeb Bush has pulled out of the pursuit; really too bad that Jeffrey Loria has to wait for his billion-plus sale price.

Key Injuries: 3B Martin Prado (hamstring), LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm), SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique), RHP Tom Koehler (shoulder), INF Miguel Rojas (thumb).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

RECORD: 22-32 THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 25

RS: 182 RA: 250 DIFF: -68

OPS: .639 ERA: 4.21

Imagine how eager C Buster Posey was to get involved in Hunter Strickland’s fracas with Bryce Harper. As the Giants’ best hitter, Posey knows he’s wearing the revenge bulls-eye.

Key Injuries: LF Jarrett Parker (collarbone), LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder), RF Hunter Pence (hamstring).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

RECORD: 22-29 THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 20

RS: 145 RA: 189 DIFF: -44

OPS: .719 ERA: 4.43

The A’s have dropped six of eight and have lost a couple of starting pitchers to the DL. This could be a critical juncture of the season.

Key Injuries: SS Marcus Semien (wrist), RHP Jesse Hahn (triceps), RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder).

ATLANTA BRAVES

RECORD: 22-28 THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 30

RS: 223 RA: 264 DIFF: -41

OPS: .741 ERA: 4.60

Losing Freddie Freeman will hurt the Braves, but vintage Matt Kemp (.341 AVG, .971 OPS, 9 HR) is pretty useful too.

Key Injuries: 1B Freddie Freeman (wrist), 3B Adonis Garcia (Achilles).

SAN DIEGO PADRES

RECORD: 21-33 THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

RS: 188 RA: 275 DIFF: -87

OPS: .656 ERA: 4.67

A bad team with a long list of injuries, the Padres are going to hand in this range for a while, but they have won three in a row, so celebrate small victories.

Key Injuries: LF Alex Dickerson (back), RHP Christian Friedrich (lat), RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring), LF Travis Jankowski (foot), RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder), RHP Jered Weaver (hip), CF Manuel Margot (calf).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

RECORD: 17-33 THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 24

RS: 203 RA: 253 DIFF : -50

OPS: .706 ERA: 4.84

This free-fall – they are 5-21 since starting the year 12-12 – was destined to land the Phillies in 30th. They are getting crushed on a nightly basis.

Key Injuries: RHP Clay Buchholz (forearm).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca