Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin was forced to leave Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the top of the second inning with an apparent injury.

Martin grounded out in the bottom of the first, then took the field for the second inning for warm-up pitches from Marcus Stroman.

At the conclusion of the warm-ups, Martin decided he could not continue.

Raffy Lopez came in to catch for the Blue Jays.

The Pirates lost one of their best players to injury as well after star centre fielder Andrew McCutchen left in the third inning with an apparent leg injury. McCutchen hit a RBI double, but was forced to leave before the end of the inning.

Andrew McCutchen is limping off of second base and is leaving the ballgame. — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) August 12, 2017

The 30-year-old is hitting .287 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs over 112 games this season.