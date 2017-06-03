Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin will sit out Saturday afternoon's date with the New York Yankees, marking a third straight game out of the lineup with a sore neck for the 34-year-old East York, Ontario native.

Martin appeared to be favouring his neck during Wednesday's matinee game with the Cincinnati Reds. He played at third base during that game and remained in it for its duration.

In 33 games this season, Martin is batting .243 with five home runs and 11 runs batted in with an OPS of .792.

In other team news, utility infielder Darwin Barney started in left field on Saturday.

This is only the 31-year-old Portland native's eighth appearance and fifth career start in left field.

The Jays and Yankees have split the first two games of their four-game series.

Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 4.11) is on the hill for the Bronx Bombers. He's opposed by Joe Biagini (1-3, 3.64).