KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna says that ongoing issues with anxiety kept him out of Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Osuna spoke through a team translator on Saturday before Toronto's second game of a three-game series in Kansas City. He wasn't available to play the previous night despite the Blue Jays holding a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Royals scored three runs against Toronto relievers Ryan Tepera, Aaron Loup and Jason Grilli to rally for the win.

"This has nothing to do with me being on the field, I feel great out there," said Osuna, brim of his ballcap pulled down over his eyes as he spoke to reporters. "It's just when I'm out of baseball, when I'm not on the field, that I feel weird and a little bit lost."

He was asked if he'd ever felt this way before and, circumventing the translator he replied: "Never."

Paddy Steinford, the Blue Jays' mental performance coach who travels with the team, has been working with Osuna to overcome his anxiety.

The 22-year-old Osuna has 19 saves with 37 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched this season. He became the youngest player in Major League Baseball to reach 75 career saves with his 19th of the season. He was uncertain whether he could pitch Saturday.

"I'm going to try, but nothing is for sure," he said. "We'll see."

Despite the fast start to his career, Osuna's not sure what he can do to improve his mental health.

"I wish I knew how to get out of here and how to get out of this," said Osuna through the translator. "We're working on it, we're trying to find ways to see what can make me feel better but to be honest, I just don't know."

— With files from The Associated Press