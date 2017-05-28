How will Gibbons manage the return of his stars?

After getting into injury trouble early in the season, the Toronto Blue Jays continue to return to health and starter Francisco Liriano is next to take his first step back to the lineup.

The southpaw will make a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Sunday night when they face the Charlotte Knights at BB&T Ballpark.

The 33-year-old is expected to throw 75 pitches and is on track to make his return to the lineup during the week against the New York Yankees.

Liriano was placed on the 10-day DL on May 11th with left shoulder inflammation after posting a 2-2 record so far this season, with a 6.35 earned-run average over seven starts.

with notes from TSN's Scott Mitchell.