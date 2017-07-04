The Toronto Blue Jays don't expect to have relief pitcher Joe Smith back in the bullpen until after the All-Star Game.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons told MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm Smith likely won't return until next week.

Smith, 33, went on the 10-day disabled list on June 19 due to shoulder inflammation.

He owns a 3-0 record with a 3.41 ERA in 34 games with the Jays this season.

Smith owns a career record of 44-28 with a 2.96 ERA and a 1.120 WHIP. He owns a 1.14 WHIP this season.