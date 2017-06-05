Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Tepera has worked as a reliever through his first three seasons in the MLB, but the 29-year-old wants a bigger role moving forward.

Tepera, who owns a 3-1 record with a 3.13 ERA in 25 games with the Jays this season, wants to follow the path of Joe Biagini and move from the bullpen to a starting role.

“I talked about it with (pitching coach) Pete (Walker) and Gibby (manager John Gibbons) a little bit when we had a lot of starters go down earlier in the season,” Tepera told the Toronto Sun. “Now that I know myself a little better mechanically wise, pitching-wise, I think I could go back to starting. And they think so, too.

“It would probably be something we’d have to work on next year in spring training, and I would have to develop the changeup a little better. I was throwing it early on this spring and it was actually pretty good, I had a good feel for it although lately I’ve just been going with the bread and butter (fastball, sinker) and not even worrying about (the change-up). But it’s still in my back pocket.”

Tepera last worked a starter with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 2013, when he made 20 starts and posted a 10-8 record with a 4.50 ERA.

His longest outing this season came against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 30, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit. He leads the bullpen with 31 2/3 innings pitched this season.

As Steve Buffery of the Sun notes, the Jays could be in need of starters next season with Marco Estrada and Francisco Liriano both playing this season on expiring contracts.

Through three seasons in the MLB, Tepera owns a career 3.14 ERA with two saves in 83 innings over 77 games.