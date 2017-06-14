Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce moved up to Triple-A on Tuesday in his rehab from a calf injury, but his woes at the plate continued.

Pearce, who got the start in left field, went 1-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday with a single and two strikeouts as the Buffalo Bisons lost 9-7. He was replaced by pinch hitter Jake Elmore in the eighth inning.

Pearce went hitless in 15 at-bats with the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats with one walk and three strikeouts before being moved up to Buffalo.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Tuesday Pearce is expected to join the team for their weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Pearce was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 15 after leaving May 14's game against the Seattle Mariners with what was revealed to be calf tightness. He came up favouring his leg after hitting a double and limped off the field.

The right-handed outfielder was signed by the Blue Jays during this past offseason and has struggled so far in 2017 batting .205/.256/.373 with four home runs and 10 RBI.