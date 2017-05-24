Tulowitzki and Donaldson have strong games in second rehab start

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Anthony Alford on the disabled list with a fracture in his wrist.

Outfielder Dwight Smith was recalled to take Alford's spot on the roster.

One of the Jays' top prospects, Alford played in four games in his debut stint with the Jays, finishing with a double in eight at-bats.

Alford, a right-handed hitter, had been enjoying a breakout season in his first taste of Double-A, slashing .325/.411/.455 with three home runs and nine stolen bases in 141 plate appearances.

After striking out 29.2 per cent of the time with High-A Dunedin last season, the key progression for the 2012 third-round pick has been cutting his strikeout rate to just 17 per cent, while maintaining an impressive 11.3 per cent walk rate.

Coming into 2017, Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America both ranked Alford No. 2 in the Blue Jays’ system, while MLB.com placed him third.

Smith, 24, owns a .316 average with four home runs and 21 RBI in 38 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season. He's appeared in two games with the Jays this season, failing to register a hit, but earning one walk in four plate appearances.