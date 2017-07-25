The Toronto Blue Jays have placed Danny Barnes on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder impingement and recalled Matt Dermody from AAA Buffalo.

Barnes has appeared in 37 games this season for the Jays and has posted a 2-3 record with a 3.09 ERA in 43.2 innings.

Dermody has made one appearance at the MLB level for the Jays this season and in one-third of an inning, he allowed five runs for an ERA of 135.00.

The 27-year-old has also pitched 32 times for the Buffalo Bisons and holds a 5-1 record with a 3.29 ERA in 41 innings.