The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever JP Howell on the 10-day DL with shoulder tightness and have selected the contract of Jeff Beliveau to replace him on the roster.

Howell is in his first season with the Blue Jays and has appeared in 13 games with the club out of the bullpen.

He has posted a 1-1 record with a 8.31 ERA over 8.2 innings and struck out eight hitters, while walking seven.

The 34-year-old has also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals over his 12-year MLB career.

Beliveau has appeared in 58 MLB games over four seasons since making his debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2012, he spent 2013-2015 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old signed as a free agent with the Jays in the offseason.