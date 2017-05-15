Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce has been placed on the 10-day disabled list after leaving Sunday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with a right calf strain.

Relief pitcher Leonel Campos has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take Pearce's spot on the roster.

Pearce was injured after doubling in the bottom of the second inning. The first-year Jay slid headfirst into second base before popping up and taking himself out of the game, walking gingerly to the dugout.

Ezequiel Carrera replaced Pearce in left field, going 0 for 2 at the plate with two strikeouts.

The Blue Jays won the game 3-2 on a walk-off home run by centre fielder Kevin Pillar.

Pearce, who joined the team as a free agent in the winter, owns a .205 average this season with four home runs and 10 RBI.