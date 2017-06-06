The Toronto Blue Jays have placed second baseman Devon Travis on the 10-day DL with a right knee bone bruise with cartilage injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Devon Travis has been placed on the DL with a right Knee Bone Bruise with Cartilage Injury; He will undergo further testing. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) June 6, 2017

Travis has not played since being removed from Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees after being hit on the wrist by pitcher Luis Severino in the seventh inning.

X-rays on his wrist came back negative after the game.

There is no indication as to when Travis injured his knee.

The 26-year-old Travis is hitting .257 with five home runs and 24 RBIs over 49 games with the Jays in 2017, his third year with the club.