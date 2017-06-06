12m ago
Jays place Travis on DL with knee injury
TSN.ca Staff
Jays expect Sanchez to return before All-Star break
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed second baseman Devon Travis on the 10-day DL with a right knee bone bruise with cartilage injury, the team announced on Tuesday.
Travis has not played since being removed from Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees after being hit on the wrist by pitcher Luis Severino in the seventh inning.
X-rays on his wrist came back negative after the game.
There is no indication as to when Travis injured his knee.
The 26-year-old Travis is hitting .257 with five home runs and 24 RBIs over 49 games with the Jays in 2017, his third year with the club.