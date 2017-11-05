SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Even coming off a season that saw him go from High-A to Triple-A in less than four months, Andrew Case still can’t help but think about the performance that changed his life more than four years ago.

Taking the mound at Rogers Centre in the semifinals of Roberto Alomar’s inaugural Tournament 12, the Saint John, N.B., native hurled a seven-inning no-no to finish the tourney with nine scoreless innings and 19 strikeouts.

That led to the Lethbridge College Prairie Baseball Academy product, who was giving baseball one last try at the southern Alberta school, parlaying that positive impression into a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The career-defining start was one that Case almost didn’t make.

“I was sick the day before and I didn’t even show up to the park,” said Case, taking in the pre-game surroundings from the Scottsdale Stadium dugout in the Arizona Fall League. “My dad, he went to the drug store and got me everything, and I woke up and he said, ‘How are you feeling?’ and I said, ‘I’m ready.’ He said, ‘This is your day, go get ’em.’ And this is where I’m at now. If that didn’t happen, there’s honestly no saying where I’d be and that’s why I don’t take this game for granted.”

Four years later, Case is playing against some of the best prospects in baseball in the Fall League, trying to prove he’s worthy of a spot on the 40-man roster this winter.

The fact the Jays need to make a decision of sorts on the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder is one of the reasons he’s running out from the bullpen in Arizona, much different than the relative obscurity of Australian winter ball, where Case spent three months last year.

The 24-year-old right-hander has answered the call in a big way.

Through six appearances for the Peoria Javelinas, Case has yet to allow a run or a walk, spinning eight scoreless innings with five hits allowed.

His AFL performance comes on the heels of a terrific 2017 season, as Case pitched to a 2.86 ERA in 66 innings, finishing the year one step away from the majors at Triple-A Buffalo.

When he started the season at High-A Dunedin, reaching Triple-A didn’t seem possible.

An AFL assignment wasn’t on the radar, either.

“It means they’re thinking about you and maybe I turned some heads,” Case said of being in Arizona alongside a bevy of bonus babies. “I don’t worry about that too much because I don’t want it to get into my head, I just continue to be me and just one pitch at a time try to get them out.”

People have mentioned to Case that they see an arm that’s close to big-league ready, especially after he added a cutter to his repertoire early in the season and he started having success with it.

Case was also motivated by the fact he knew it was his Rule 5 year, and now he’s hoping the Jays’ front office has seen enough to add him to the 40-man roster by Nov. 20 in order to protect him.

As a sinker-balling late bloomer who doesn’t blow hitters away with outlandish stuff, Rule 5 interest from other teams may be a longshot, but Case wants to continue what he started with the Blue Jays, anyway.

“I know this is a pretty big off-season for me coming up with the Rule 5,” Case said. “I want that golden ticket to Charlie’s chocolate factory, you know? I think with the Rule 5 coming up, that’s my chance to get my ticket, so I’m just pushing with everything I have and trying to prove to them that it’s not the wrong decision, and if it doesn’t happen and I go somewhere else, I want to make them kind of regret it.

“I feel like it’s right in front of me. I can see it. It’s just whether I can grab it or not.”

Capitalizing on the opportunities presented to him has been Case’s strong suit lately, so it may not be wise to bet against him.​