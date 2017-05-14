The Toronto Blue Jays officially activated Aaron Sanchez off the 10-day disabled list for his start Sunday.

Sanchez will take the mound for the Jays against the Seattle Mariners.

Relief pitcher Leonel Campos has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in the corresponding roster move.

Sanchez has made just three starts for the Jays this season, battling a finger nail problem.

The 24-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.05 earned run average and 10 strikeouts in 13.1 innings of work.