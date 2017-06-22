Griffin: Changes in the batting order & number of games remaining should give Jays some hope

Josh Donaldson will miss the Toronto Blue Jays matinee with the Texas Rangers Thursday.

The Jays' All-Star third baseman was scratched ahead of the game with left knee soreness.

Catcher Russell Martin will play third base for the Jays Thursday.

Donaldson missed considerable time earlier this season with calf problems.

The 31-year-old is hitting .286 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs in 31 games for the Jays this season.