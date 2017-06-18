The Toronto Blue Jays have traded pitcher Jarrett Grube, who was playing for Triple-A Buffalo, to the Columbus Clippers in the Cleveland Indians system for cash considerations.

Today, the Blue Jays traded RHP Jarrett Grube from Buffalo to Columbus (Cleveland) in exchange for cash considerations. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) June 18, 2017

Grube has appeared in one Major League game, throwing two-thirds of an inning and surrendering one earned run for the Los Angeles Angels in 2014.

He signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays in November of 2016, after being released by the Indians and signed and released by the Seattle Mariners in 2016.

The 35-year-old was 2-3 with a 6.14 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55.2 innings.

Grube appeared in 11 for Columbus in 2016.