1h ago
Jays send P Grube to Cleveland for cash
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded pitcher Jarrett Grube, who was playing for Triple-A Buffalo, to the Columbus Clippers in the Cleveland Indians system for cash considerations.
Grube has appeared in one Major League game, throwing two-thirds of an inning and surrendering one earned run for the Los Angeles Angels in 2014.
He signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays in November of 2016, after being released by the Indians and signed and released by the Seattle Mariners in 2016.
The 35-year-old was 2-3 with a 6.14 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55.2 innings.
Grube appeared in 11 for Columbus in 2016.