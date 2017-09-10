Jays shut down Sanchez for rest of season

Aaron Sanchez's disappointing 2017 season has officially come to an end. The Blue Jays announced Saturday that Sanchez will not pitch again this year.

After enjoying a tremendous 2016 season where he led the American League in ERA, Sanchez followed that up with just 36 innings this year, battling blister issues throughout the season.

He landed on the disabled list four separate times.

There was initially some discussion about bringing Sanchez back as a reliever, but with the Blue Jays devoid of postseason hope in mid-September, shutting him down became more likely by the day.

In eight starts, Sanchez was 1-3 with an ERA of 4.25.