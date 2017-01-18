Jose Bautista has officially signed a one-year deal plus options with the Toronto Blue Jays. As TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips was first to report, the 36-year-old slugger returns on an $18 million deal with mutual options.

The options are a mutual $17 million contract for 2018 and a vesting $20 million deal for 2019.

The agreement also includes a $500 thousand buyout if the option is refused by either party.

Bautista rejected the Blue Jays’ one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer on Nov. 14.

The left fielder was limited to 116 games last season due to various injuries. He hit for an average of .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBI. In the postseason, Bautista hit .182 with two home runs and 5 RBI while also drawing six walks in 33 at-bats.

Bautista is, however, only one year removed from a 40-home run campaign, in which he had 114 RBI – the second highest mark of his career.

The three-time AL Silver Slugger’s most iconic moment as a Blue Jay came in the 2015 playoffs, when he hit a three-run home run in seventh inning of Game 5 of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers and bat-flipped in celebration.

He spent the past eight seasons with the Blue Jays after joining the team late in the 2008 season and 265 of his 308 career home runs have come with the team. He spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles prior to joining the Jays.

The six-time All-Star owns a career .255 average of his 13-year MLB career. He was the 599th overall pick of the 2000 MLB Draft.

He made $14 million per season in each of the past four years.