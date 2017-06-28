The Toronto Blue Jays have signed their two first round picks from the 2017 MLB Draft, inking 22nd overall shortstop Logan Warmoth and pitcher Nate Pearson, who they selected 28th overall.

Warmoth attended North Carolina and posted a .336 average with 10 home runs in 63 games as the Tar Heels finished with a 49-14 record. The Tampa, Florida native is 6’6’’ and 245 pounds.

"Being with North Carolina we've seen a lot of him over the years," said Blue Jays director of amateur scouting Steve Sanders on a conference call following the first night of the draft. "He really took a step forward in a number of facets: hit for more power, on-base, made strides defensively. We've seen a steady progression of him since we started scouting him.”

Pearson went 5-2 with a 1.56 ERA and struck out 118 hitters in 81 innings for the College of Central Florida. He was selected with the 28th pick which was awarded to the Blue Jays as compensation for the Cleveland Indians signing Edwin Encarnacion.